230401-N-NO250-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 1, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) pose for a photo during a celebration marking the 130th U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer anniversary. Lawrence is participating in Carrier Strike Group ONE’s Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training; a premier exercise aimed at improving warfighting skills, increase lethality, and overall tactical proficiency across multiple warfare disciplines. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Mary Chase)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 20:33 Photo ID: 7720537 VIRIN: 230401-N-NO250-0001 Resolution: 1918x1047 Size: 460.91 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Sailors Celebrate 130th Chief Petty Officer Birthday [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.