USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Sailors Celebrate 130th Chief Petty Officer Birthday

230401-N-NO250-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 1, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) pose for a photo during a celebration marking the 130th U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer anniversary. Lawrence is participating in Carrier Strike Group ONE’s Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training; a premier exercise aimed at improving warfighting skills, increase lethality, and overall tactical proficiency across multiple warfare disciplines. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Mary Chase)
