A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II flies over Bama Park at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2023. These candidates go through 4-5 days of Combat Rescue Officer Phase II. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 20:01
|Photo ID:
|7720516
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-BS488-1109
|Resolution:
|2831x4255
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRO Phase II [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
