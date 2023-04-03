Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRO Phase II [Image 1 of 9]

    CRO Phase II

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber 

    355th Wing

    Instructors from the 68th Rescue Squadron lead combat rescue officer candidates in their screening during CRO Phase II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2023. This screening serves as an introduction to what candidates will experience during assessment and selection. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 20:01
    Photo ID: 7720510
    VIRIN: 230328-F-BS488-1038
    Resolution: 4647x3092
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRO Phase II [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Davis-Monthan
    Attack
    Air Force
    Arizona
    CRO

