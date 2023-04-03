U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Reid Kirk, a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear defense (CBRN) specialist with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is pinned to his current rank during a ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Apr. 30, 2023. Promotion ceremonies are a significant achievement in a service member’s career and are a testament to their commitment, mastery of duties and skills, and leadership capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 19:59 Photo ID: 7720414 VIRIN: 230403-M-NF490-1714 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 15.19 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 26th MEU April Awards and Promotions Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Nayelly Nieves-Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.