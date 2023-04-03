Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26th MEU April Awards and Promotions Ceremony [Image 6 of 10]

    26th MEU April Awards and Promotions Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas Kirejczyk, a transmission system operator with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is pinned to his current rank during a ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Apr. 30, 2023. Promotion ceremonies are a significant achievement in a service member’s career and are a testament to their commitment, mastery of duties and skills, and leadership capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 19:59
    Photo ID: 7720413
    VIRIN: 230403-M-NF490-1709
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 14.33 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    26thMEU
    Marines
    USMCNews

