USS Milwaukee Port Visit San Juan, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Mar. 27, 2023) – Sailors prepare to port in Puerto Rico aboard the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5). USS Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Destroyer Squadron 40/Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Hanna Westbrook/Released)

