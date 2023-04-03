USS Milwaukee Port Visit San Juan, Puerto Rico

230329-N-N3764-0001

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Mar. 29, 2023) – Sailors aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) look out from the flight deck while leaving San Juan, Puerto Rico. USS Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Destroyer Squadron 40/Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Hanna Westbrook/Released)

Date Taken: 03.29.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023