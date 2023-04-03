Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milwaukee Port Visit San Juan, Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Milwaukee Port Visit San Juan, Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    03.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    230329-N-N3764-0001
    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Mar. 29, 2023) – Sailors aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) look out from the flight deck while leaving San Juan, Puerto Rico. USS Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Destroyer Squadron 40/Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Hanna Westbrook/Released)

    Puerto Rico
    Sea and Anchor Detail
    USS Milwaukee (LCS 5)
    Port Visit
    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet

