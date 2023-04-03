Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIM-HI connects innovators to senior leaders [Image 4 of 4]

    AIM-HI connects innovators to senior leaders

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    March 31, 2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Air National Guard

    Members from team Rebellion, Cohort 4, Academia Industry Military-Hybrid Innovation (AIM-HI), pitch innovative solutions to military leadership during the Cohort 4 one-day capstone event, Washington, D.C., March 31, 2023. Teams presented resolutions for emerging national defense problems and evolved concepts into feasible solutions ready for prototype and demonstration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    Date Posted: 04.03.2023
    WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    innovation
    AIM-HI

