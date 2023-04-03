Members from team Rebellion, Cohort 4, Academia Industry Military-Hybrid Innovation (AIM-HI), pitch innovative solutions to military leadership during the Cohort 4 one-day capstone event, Washington, D.C., March 31, 2023. Teams presented resolutions for emerging national defense problems and evolved concepts into feasible solutions ready for prototype and demonstration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.1680 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 15:05 Photo ID: 7719771 VIRIN: 230331-Z-LI010-1015 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.3 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AIM-HI connects innovators to senior leaders [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.