AIM-HI connects innovators to senior leaders

Members from team Divergence Innovation, Cohort 4, Academia Industry Military-Hybrid Innovation (AIM-HI), pitch innovative solutions to military leadership during the Cohort 4 one-day capstone event, Washington, D.C., March 31, 2023. Teams presented resolutions for emerging national defense problems and evolved concepts into feasible solutions ready for prototype and demonstration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

