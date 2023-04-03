Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB Resilience University building skills, improving strengths [Image 1 of 2]

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, attendees listen to a speaker during Resilience University held at Eagles Landing here, March 28, 2023. Resilience University is a two-day training that provide skills and education for the trends, that helping agencies are seeing as road blocks and concerns for military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 13:24
    Photo ID: 7719477
    VIRIN: 230328-F-RS022-1015
    Resolution: 4412x2935
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SJAFB Resilience University building skills, improving strengths [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    Resilience University

