    SJAFB Resilience University building skills, improving strengths [Image 2 of 2]

    SJAFB Resilience University building skills, improving strengths

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Candace Young, 4th Fighter Wing prevention coordinator specialist, speaks to attendees about helping agencies and how to contact them during Resilience University at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 28, 2023. Resilience University is a two-day training for military members, spouses and civilians. During the two-day training classes are facilitated by agencies on base to include; Military and Family Readiness Center, Military and Family Life Counselor, Prevention Specialist, Wayne Cares, Tedi Bear, CAC out of ECU Broad School of Medicine, Equal Opportunity, Legal, Health and Nutrition and a certified Financial Advisor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

