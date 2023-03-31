Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airpower Assembled: Kadena Airmen launch the fleet [Image 2 of 3]

    Airpower Assembled: Kadena Airmen launch the fleet

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force aircraft line up on the runway during a capabilities demonstration at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2022. Kadena’s ability to rapidly generate U.S. airpower is a vital function of its mission to ensure the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    Elephant Walk
    Capabilities Demonstration
    F-22A Raptor
    F-15C Eagle

