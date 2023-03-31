U.S. Air Force aircraft line up on the runway during a capabilities demonstration at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2022. Kadena’s ability to rapidly generate U.S. airpower is a vital function of its mission to ensure the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 21:39
|Photo ID:
|7718075
|VIRIN:
|221122-F-PW483-0104
|Resolution:
|6944x4545
|Size:
|17.35 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airpower Assembled: Kadena Airmen launch the fleet [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT