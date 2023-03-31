Airpower Assembled: Kadena Airmen launch the fleet

U.S. Air Force aircraft line up on the runway during a capabilities demonstration at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2022. Similar training is routinely conducted at U.S. Air Force bases across Japan and around the globe to ensure Airmen’s readiness to respond to a range of potential contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

Date Taken: 11.22.2022
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP