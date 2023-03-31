USS Colombia Moors Alongside USS Emory S. Land

NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam - (Jan. 4, 2023) Tug boats bring the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Columbia (SSN 771) alongside the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) in Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, Jan. 4. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines deployed to U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

