    USS Colombia Moors Alongside USS Emory S. Land [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Colombia Moors Alongside USS Emory S. Land

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua M Tolbert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam - (Jan. 4, 2023) Tug boats bring the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Columbia (SSN 771) alongside the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) in Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, Jan. 4. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines deployed to U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 20:44
    Photo ID: 7718044
    VIRIN: 230104-N-NX690-0045
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Colombia Moors Alongside USS Emory S. Land [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Joshua M Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Navy
    USS Columbia

