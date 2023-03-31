Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Adaptive Sports Camp 2023 [Image 3 of 3]

    Army Adaptive Sports Camp 2023

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. DeAndre Dawkins 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army prepares to race during the U.S. Army Adaptive Sports Camp at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Mar 30, 2023. Over 70 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers are training in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Adaptive Sports Camp celebrates wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers ability to recover and overcome. The Army Holds qualifying trials for Active Duty, wounded, ill, or injured Soldiers to assess and select athletes for competition in the Warrior Games Challenge. This year, the Warrior Games Challenge takes place in June 2023 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deandre Dawkins.)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 16:41
    Photo ID: 7717747
    VIRIN: 230401-A-AI379-1273
    Resolution: 5730x3820
    Size: 9.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Army Adaptive Sports Camp 2023
    Army Adaptive Sports Camp 2023
    Army Adaptive Sports Camp 2023

    TeamArmy
    ARCP
    Warriorgames23
    AASC23
    WG23
    WarriorGameschallenge

