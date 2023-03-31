Army Adaptive Sports Camp 2023

U.S. Army races in cycling during the U.S. Army Adaptive Sports Camp at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 2, 2023, 2023. Over 70 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers are training in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Adaptive Sports Camp celebrates wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers ability to recover and overcome. The Army Holds qualifying trials for Active Duty, wounded, ill, or injured Soldiers to assess and select athletes for competition in the Warrior Games Challenge. This year, the Warrior Games Challenge takes place in June 2023 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deandre Dawkins.)

