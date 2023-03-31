Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23 [Image 23 of 23]

    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23

    OKSBOL, DENMARK

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    French soldiers assigned to the 93rd Mountain Artillery Regiment, Multinational Field Artillery Brigade conduct CAESAR self-propelled howitzer live fire during Exercise Dynamic Front 23 at Oksbol, Denmark, March 28, 2023. Exercise Dynamic Front 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nation's ability to execute multi-echelon fires, and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fires systems in a live environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 17:15
    Photo ID: 7717716
    VIRIN: 230328-Z-PI315-1321
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: OKSBOL, DK 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23 [Image 23 of 23], by SFC Theresa Gualdarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23
    French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    DynamicFront
    VictoryCorps
    56AC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT