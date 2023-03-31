French soldiers assigned to the 93rd Mountain Artillery Regiment, Multinational Field Artillery Brigade conduct CAESAR self-propelled howitzer live fire during Exercise Dynamic Front 23 at Oksbol, Denmark, March 28, 2023. Exercise Dynamic Front 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nation's ability to execute multi-echelon fires, and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fires systems in a live environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 17:15
|Photo ID:
|7717715
|VIRIN:
|230328-Z-PI315-1278
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.53 MB
|Location:
|OKSBOL, DK
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23 [Image 23 of 23], by SFC Theresa Gualdarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT