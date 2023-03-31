French soldiers conduct howitzer live fire during Dynamic Front 23

French soldiers assigned to the 93rd Mountain Artillery Regiment, Multinational Field Artillery Brigade conduct CAESAR self-propelled howitzer live fire during Exercise Dynamic Front 23 at Oksbol, Denmark, March 28, 2023. Exercise Dynamic Front 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nation's ability to execute multi-echelon fires, and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fires systems in a live environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)

