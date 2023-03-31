Flight Deck Wash

Sailors, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), spray down the ship's flight deck during a washdown, April 1, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting routine operations and training to maintain readiness. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grace Lyles)

