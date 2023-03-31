Sailors, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), spray down the ship's flight deck during a washdown, April 1, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting routine operations and training to maintain readiness. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grace Lyles)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 10:02
|Photo ID:
|7717058
|VIRIN:
|230401-N-WE282-1038
|Resolution:
|3864x2576
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Flight Deck Wash [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT