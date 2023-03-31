Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAPR hosts meet and greet for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2023 [Image 3 of 3]

    SAPR hosts meet and greet for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2023

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randall Moose   

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) team has a informational display in the 301st FW headquarters on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on April 1, 2023. The display is part of the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, which aims to raise awareness and prevent sexual violence in the military and civilian communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Randall Moose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 09:33
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
