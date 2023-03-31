SAPR hosts meet and greet for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2023

The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) team of the 301st Fighter Wing hosted a meet and greet event near the 301st FW headquarters on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on April 1, 2023. The event is part of the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, which aims to raise awareness and prevent sexual violence in the military and civilian communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Randall Moose)

