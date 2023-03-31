Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Truxtun Small Boat Operations and CIWS Maintenance [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Truxtun Small Boat Operations and CIWS Maintenance

    ARABIAN SEA

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Blair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230328-N-JO162-1085 ARABIAN SEA (March 28, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Teddy Poston, left, and Fire Controlman 1st Class Cody Benton perform maintenance on a close-in weapon system aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) in the Arabian Gulf, March 28, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 07:11
    Photo ID: 7717014
    VIRIN: 230328-N-JO162-1085
    Resolution: 5438x3625
    Size: 465.29 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Truxtun Small Boat Operations and CIWS Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Arabian Sea
    USS Truxtun
    USCGC Robert Goldman

