USS Truxtun Small Boat Operations and CIWS Maintenance

230328-N-JO162-1059 ARABIAN SEA (March 28, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) perform maintenance on a close-in weapon system in the Arabian Gulf, March 28, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

