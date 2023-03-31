Army Adaptive Sports Camp 2023

U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Reyes, left, talks to Joy Davis, occupational therapist, Fort Bragg North Carolina Soldier Recovery Unit during the U.S. Army Adaptive Sports Camp at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 1, 2023. Over 70 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers are training in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Adaptive Sports Camp celebrates wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers' ability to recover and overcome. The Army holds qualifying trials for Active Duty, wounded, ill or injured Soldiers to assess and select athletes for competition in the Warrior Games Challenge. This year, the Warrior Games Challenge takes place in June 2023 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California. (DoD photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

Date Taken: 04.01.2023 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US