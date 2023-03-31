U.S. Army coach Adriane Wilson, left, looks on as Staff Sgt. Bill Anderson participates in powerlifting during training at the U.S. Army Adaptive Sports Camp at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 1, 2023. Over 70 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers are training in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Adaptive Sports Camp celebrates wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers' ability to recover and overcome. The Army holds qualifying trials for Active Duty, wounded, ill or injured Soldiers to assess and select athletes for competition in the Warrior Games Challenge. This year, the Warrior Games Challenge takes place in June 2023 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California. (DoD photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 16:15 Photo ID: 7716737 VIRIN: 230401-D-TJ752-1007 Resolution: 3000x2004 Size: 1.37 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Adaptive Sports Camp 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Whetstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.