Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Captain Morlock Assumes Command [Image 1 of 3]

    Captain Morlock Assumes Command

    BOISE, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Capt. Joey Morlock assumes command of the 124th Security Forces Squadron, Gowen Field, ID, April 1, 2023. Having begun his Idaho Air National Guard career in security forces before commissioning, Morlock is returning to the unit as its commanding officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 12:51
    Photo ID: 7716510
    VIRIN: 230401-Z-VT588-0052
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: BOISE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Captain Morlock Assumes Command [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Captain Morlock Assumes Command
    Captain Morlock Assumes Command
    Captain Morlock Assumes Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    assumption of command
    security forces
    national guard
    idaho national guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT