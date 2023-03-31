Captain Morlock Assumes Command

Capt. Joey Morlock assumes command of the 124th Security Forces Squadron, Gowen Field, ID, April 1, 2023. Having begun his Idaho Air National Guard career in security forces before commissioning, Morlock is returning to the unit as its commanding officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

