Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Payton Grader, from Jacksonville, Florida, assigned to the ‘Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, removes a nose landing gear door on an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 27, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 10:49 Photo ID: 7716376 VIRIN: 230327-N-NU634-1009 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.04 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.