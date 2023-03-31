Aviation Ordnanceman Seaman William Caldwell, from Fishers, Indiana, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, installs a .50 caliber gun mount, March 27, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 10:48 Photo ID: 7716374 VIRIN: 230327-N-NU634-1031 Resolution: 2931x4403 Size: 1.84 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gun Mount [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.