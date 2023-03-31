NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 16, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, build rebar frames in preparation for concrete placement at Naval Station Rota, Camp Mitchel Seabee technical trainer worksite, March 16, 2023. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Rinner)
This work, NMCB1 Seabee Tech Trainer [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
