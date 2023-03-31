Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB1 CLU offload [Image 4 of 4]

    NMCB1 CLU offload

    SPAIN

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 16, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, offload Containerized Living Units for rehabilitation onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Camp Mitchell, March 16, 2023. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Rinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 04:45
    Photo ID: 7716120
    VIRIN: 230316-N-RH019-0003
    Resolution: 3858x2572
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB1 CLU offload [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB 1
    Hard Hat
    CTF 68
    RH019

