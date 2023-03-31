NMCB1 CLU offload

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 16, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, offload Containerized Living Units for rehabilitation onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Camp Mitchell, March 16, 2023. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Rinner)

