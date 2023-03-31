Two World War II-era barracks that were moved from the 1600 block at Fort McCoy, Wis., are shown next to each other March 24, 2023, in the 1700 block at the installation where they will be permanantly reset for troop use later in the year. Contractors with JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., along with support from Heritage Movers of Blue River, Wis., moved the buildings on Feb. 24 and March 2. The plan is to relocate the buildings to the new locations before the ground thaws, then lift them onto the new foundations and complete the remaining work by summer 2023. This is the first time in Fort McCoy's history that barracks building have be moved like this. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 00:45 Photo ID: 7716007 VIRIN: 230324-A-OK556-686 Resolution: 3241x2161 Size: 2.03 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Contractor moves first two World War II-era barracks at Fort McCoy [Image 20 of 20], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.