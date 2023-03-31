Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contractor moves first two World War II-era barracks at Fort McCoy [Image 8 of 20]

    Contractor moves first two World War II-era barracks at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Two World War II-era barracks that were moved from the 1600 block at Fort McCoy, Wis., are shown next to each other March 24, 2023, in the 1700 block at the installation where they will be permanantly reset for troop use later in the year. Contractors with JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., along with support from Heritage Movers of Blue River, Wis., moved the buildings on Feb. 24 and March 2. The plan is to relocate the buildings to the new locations before the ground thaws, then lift them onto the new foundations and complete the remaining work by summer 2023. This is the first time in Fort McCoy's history that barracks building have be moved like this. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    World War II-era barracks

