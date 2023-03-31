Barracks renovations at Fort McCoy

Contractors work on barracks renovations March 24, 2023 at Fort McCoy, Wis. According to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Omaha District’s Rapid Response Team has been at work completing the expedited renovation of more than 200 Army barracks at Fort McCoy. Each barracks is approximately 3,000 square feet and the scope of work includes all the heating and ventilation systems, plumbing, electrical, and structural repairs. The project started in July 2022 and is slated to be complete in August 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

