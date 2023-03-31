Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barracks renovations at Fort McCoy [Image 3 of 20]

    Barracks renovations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors work on barracks renovations March 24, 2023 at Fort McCoy, Wis. According to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Omaha District’s Rapid Response Team has been at work completing the expedited renovation of more than 200 Army barracks at Fort McCoy. Each barracks is approximately 3,000 square feet and the scope of work includes all the heating and ventilation systems, plumbing, electrical, and structural repairs. The project started in July 2022 and is slated to be complete in August 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023
    This work, Barracks renovations at Fort McCoy [Image 20 of 20], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Photo Essay; Barracks renovations at Fort McCoy, Part II

