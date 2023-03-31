Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mississippi (SSN 782) [Image 11 of 11]

    USS Mississippi (SSN 782)

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    230329-N-EI510-0137 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (March 29, 2023) Fire Control Technician 3rd Class Jakob Lester stands watch aboard the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Mississippi (SSN 782) off the coast of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 29, 2023. Mississippi was commissioned on June 2, 2012 in Pascagoula, Mississippi and is designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 18:05
    Photo ID: 7715521
    VIRIN: 230329-N-EI510-0137
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Pearl Harbor
    COMSUBPAC
    USS Mississippi (SSN 782)

