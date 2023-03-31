USS Mississippi (SSN 782)

230329-N-EI510-0001 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (March 29, 2023) Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, speaks with members of the media while transiting Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 29, 2023. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence; anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; precision land strike; intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning; and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

