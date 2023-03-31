Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy SEALs Conduct Joint Training with Guatemalan Naval Special Forces for CENTAM Guardian 2023 Exercise, Focusing on High-Target Training and Small Boat Operations [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Navy SEALs Conduct Joint Training with Guatemalan Naval Special Forces for CENTAM Guardian 2023 Exercise, Focusing on High-Target Training and Small Boat Operations

    PORT SAN JOSE, GUATEMALA

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. carolina sierra 

    U.S. Army South

    The United States Navy SEALs and Guatemalan Naval Special Forces come together to participate in CENTAM Guardian 2023 Exercise, focused on conducting joint training exercises. The exercise focuses on improving skills such as high-target training and small boat operations, as well as simulating medic vac and other objectives. Port San Jose, Guatemala on March 24, 2023. CG23 is an annual Army-led combined, joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity, capabilities and interoperability with Central American partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)

