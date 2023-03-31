U.S. Navy SEALs Conduct Joint Training with Guatemalan Naval Special Forces for CENTAM Guardian 2023 Exercise, Focusing on High-Target Training and Small Boat Operations

The United States Navy SEALs and Guatemalan Naval Special Forces come together to participate in CENTAM Guardian 2023 Exercise, focused on conducting joint training exercises. The exercise focuses on improving skills such as high-target training and small boat operations, as well as simulating medic vac and other objectives. Port San Jose, Guatemala on March 24, 2023. CG23 is an annual Army-led combined, joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity, capabilities and interoperability with Central American partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)

Date Taken: 03.24.2023
Location: PORT SAN JOSE, GT
Photo by SSG carolina sierra