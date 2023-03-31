Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Elements of the 26th MEU Conduct MOUT Training [Image 9 of 9]

    Elements of the 26th MEU Conduct MOUT Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    A terrain model is displayed during Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) training on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 30, 2023. The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Battalion Landing Team 1/6 conducted MOUT training to increase the lethality of the MEU’s infantrymen through live-fire drills, room clearing procedures and small team tactics in order to prepare for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Elements of the 26th MEU Conduct MOUT Training [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Nayelly Nieves-Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MOUT
    26thMEU
    Marines
    USMCNews

