Elements of the 26th MEU Conduct MOUT Training

A terrain model is displayed during Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) training on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 30, 2023. The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Battalion Landing Team 1/6 conducted MOUT training to increase the lethality of the MEU’s infantrymen through live-fire drills, room clearing procedures and small team tactics in order to prepare for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)

