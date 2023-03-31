U.S Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Battalion Landing Team 1/6, advance towards the checkpoint during Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) training on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 30, 2023. MOUT training increases the lethality of the MEU’s infantrymen through live-fire drills, room clearing procedures and small team tactics in order to prepare for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 14:55
|Photo ID:
|7714970
|VIRIN:
|230329-M-NF490-1620
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|19.12 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Elements of the 26th MEU Conduct MOUT Training [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Nayelly Nieves-Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
