437th Airlift Wing Airmen deploy to Al Udeid

U.S. Airmen from the 15th Airlift Squadron wave goodbye to their families while departing for a deployment to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 28, 2023. The new Air Force Force Generation deployment model helps Airmen work as a well functioning team as soon as they arrive at the deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)
