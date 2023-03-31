Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    437th Airlift Wing Airmen deploy to Al Udeid [Image 1 of 7]

    437th Airlift Wing Airmen deploy to Al Udeid

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 15th Airlift Squadron prepare to deploy to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 28, 2023. This deployment is part of the recently implemented Air Force Force Generation model that strengthens team dynamics while deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 13:35
    Photo ID: 7714681
    VIRIN: 230328-F-CP533-1016
    Resolution: 7290x4556
    Size: 935.01 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 437th Airlift Wing Airmen deploy to Al Udeid [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    437th Airlift Wing Airmen deploy to Al Udeid
    437th Airlift Wing Airmen deploy to Al Udeid
    437th Airlift Wing Airmen deploy to Al Udeid
    437th Airlift Wing Airmen deploy to Al Udeid
    437th Airlift Wing Airmen deploy to Al Udeid
    437th Airlift Wing Airmen deploy to Al Udeid
    437th Airlift Wing Airmen deploy to Al Udeid

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    437th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT