    I Am Navy Medicine – with MS – Meagan Christoph, MC3 retired [Image 3 of 3]

    I Am Navy Medicine – with MS – Meagan Christoph, MC3 retired

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2019

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    A frocking family affair…Megan Christoph (left) poses with spouse Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Christoph before being ceremoniously advanced to her next highest pay grade of mass communication petty officer third class when assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton on Limited Duty status. Her work ethic at NHB garnered her recognition as 2019 Navy Writer of the Year followed by being chosen as 2019 DoD Thomas Jefferson Military Writer of the Year. Christoph has since been medically retired from active duty and was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, thanks to timely Navy Medicine identification of the disease. MS is an autoimmune disease that impacts a person’s central nervous system such as the brain, optic nerves, spinal cord. It can’t be cured. But it can be treated, which is exactly what she is doing, with the help of Navy Medicine and civilian healthcare experts (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2019
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 11:50
    Photo ID: 7714356
    VIRIN: 191206-N-HU933-001
    Resolution: 5825x3868
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    MS
    multiple sclerosis
    DHA
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

