I Am Navy Medicine – with MS – Meagan Christoph, MC3 retired

A frocking family affair…Megan Christoph (left) poses with spouse Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Christoph before being ceremoniously advanced to her next highest pay grade of mass communication petty officer third class when assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton on Limited Duty status. Her work ethic at NHB garnered her recognition as 2019 Navy Writer of the Year followed by being chosen as 2019 DoD Thomas Jefferson Military Writer of the Year. Christoph has since been medically retired from active duty and was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, thanks to timely Navy Medicine identification of the disease. MS is an autoimmune disease that impacts a person's central nervous system such as the brain, optic nerves, spinal cord. It can't be cured. But it can be treated, which is exactly what she is doing, with the help of Navy Medicine and civilian healthcare experts.

It’s referred to as the snowflake disease because just as no two snowflakes are the same, anyone stricken is affected differently.



Those afflicted by multiple sclerosis might refer to it more as being blindsided by a blizzard.



MS is an autoimmune disease which impacts a person’s central nervous system – such as the brain, optic nerves, spinal cord – and can’t be cured.



But it can be treated.



Which is exactly what Meagan Christoph is doing, thanks to timely Navy Medicine diagnosis.



“The thing about MS most people don’t realize is that it affects everyone differently. It’s called the snowflake disease, because no one person with MS has the same disease trajectory,” said Christoph, a medically retired U.S. Navy mass communication specialist petty officer third class.



Christoph became one of approximately 3.5 people out of a thousand who develop MS in the U.S. Those odds are less than one percent. To further stack the law of probabilities against her, she has tumefactive multiple sclerosis, which is so rare that there’s just three cases per million, per year, in the general population.



“It means some lesions in my brain are larger and look like a brain tumor,” noted Christoph.



Compiled statistical evidence notes that MS tends to be diagnosed in people between 20 and 40, with women twice as likely as men to develop. Yet there are no compelling indications what causes it, or who is going to get it and why women are more susceptible than men.



The collective unknown qualities of the disease were a daunting shock to her system, as well as psyche.



“Learning that I have MS and not knowing how it will impact me is scary. It’s sort of like being hijacked in your own body. I’m newly diagnosed. I hope with time my diagnosis will be easier to accept and manage. Every day is less scary though. I’m able to not panic when I can’t see well when I’m overheated, or when I can’t feel my feet, because now I know why it’s happening,” explained Christoph.



It was in December 2022 when Christoph lost vision in her left eye. A visit to an emergency room determined she had a migraine.



“For about a month I walked around thinking I had a migraine, but I knew something more was going on. I woke up one night at the end of December and I couldn’t use my right leg or right arm,” related Christoph, which lead her to seek help from Lt. Levis Tran, her primary care manager at NHB.



Tran immediately referred her Cmdr. Josh Duckworth, Internal Medical physician.



“He ordered an MRI. I found out within a week that I had multiple lesions and a mass effect in my brain. There was no conclusive diagnosis from the MRI, but Dr. Duckworth was certain it was tumefactive MS,” said Christoph.



Her parents flew into to be with her the next day. The simple road trip to pick them up turned into an alarming trek.



“Sarah and I were driving over to SeaTac Airport to pick them up. I was eating applesauce. About a bite in, I began to choke. I couldn’t swallow the apple sauce. It was terrifying. Something that is normally automatic and requires no thought no longer worked. We drove straight to University of Washington Harborview Medical Center Emergency Room,” related Christoph.



“From that moment on, it’s all a blur,” continued Christoph. “I was admitted to the hospital for five days and had multiple tests done.”



She was diagnosed with optic neuritis which helped explain her vision loss as well as her ability to distinguish colors. A spinal tap confirmed MS.



She became a pin cushion for blood draws, been prescribed a host of medication, and undertaken multiple physical therapy and occupational therapy rehabilitation appointments.



With more to come.



“I have an amazing medical team of civilian and active-duty providers on my side. It’s comforting to know I’m not alone in this. I’m thankful to have started a disease modifying therapy this month. The medication I’m on is highly effective at stopping disease progression. It doesn’t heal old wounds but prevents new ones. The efficacy rate is high and I’m hopeful I don’t have another experience like I did. But I do fear another relapse and new lesions,” admitted Christoph.



Christoph attests it’s been crucial for her to keep a good mindset, communicate with her medical team, and stay in touch with her support system.



“MS is part of my life now. I’m not going to let it rule it. One of the most important things the Navy taught me was to never give up and always be ready for anything. This is just another challenge to overcome,” stressed Christoph.



It was when she was assigned to the nuclear aircraft carrier, USS Nimitz (CVN 68), that there were indications that all was not ideal with her health. She was transferred off the ship and put in limited duty status at Naval Hospital Bremerton.



“I had a time when my leg gave out on me. I lost strength and feeling in it,” related Christoph.



Despite a grudging and growing understanding of the medical need, she balked at the notion of being taken from her command.



“I was disappointed and frustrated being pulled off the ship, but I knew my body wasn’t working the way it needed to. It was the right thing for me overall,” said Christoph.



During her relatively short time at NHB – approximately one year – she set a lofty standard of excellence. Despite ongoing Internal Medicine appointments and doctor visits, as a newly advanced petty officer, she thrived in his chosen career field and was selected as the 2019 Navy Writer of the Year. Then-Navy Chief of Information Rear Adm. Charles W. Brown phoned to inform her she had also been chosen as 2019 DoD Thomas Jefferson Military Writer of the Year.



“I enjoyed my time at NHB. I really learned a lot. I had amazing mentors and leaders. It provided me with experience and mentorship that helped shape me into the person I am today. I may not be a mass communication specialist anymore, but the skills I learned at NHB will always be there. I did want to stay in the Navy and commission. That was always my goal,” said Christoph.



With her spouse, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Christoph still on active duty, assigned to Trident Refit Facility Bangor, Wash., Meagan decided she would also find a way to continue to put service before self.



“I started graduate school at the University of Southern California a couple of days after medically retiring from the Navy,” said Christoph.



She graduated in August 2022 and began working at Kitsap Mental Health Services as a social worker that same month.



“Working at NHB provided me the opportunity to see things from the patient’s perspective. That experience shaped me into a better social worker, because I can put myself in my client’s shoes. I sat with patients and providers as an MC. I listened to and wrote about their stories regarding recovery, loss, and sickness. Now I get to help people work through those kind stories instead of writing about them,” Christoph said.



It’s not the same thing as I did while active duty or what I ever envisioned my life to be, but it all nicely worked out in a cool way because I was able to build on the strengths, I had from my time at NHB and I can still help people,” stated Christoph.



KMHS is hoping she returns. A decision is pending, although Christoph’s neurologist keeps reminding her to reduce, not increase, stress levels.



There are going to be physical, mental and emotional considerations to deal with in the days ahead. Her promising Navy career - cut way too short by MS - has instilled the necessary grit to take on the pending challenges of living with MS.



Even if it’s one debilitating snowflake at a time.