Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CWO2 Eide Commissioning [Image 7 of 7]

    CWO2 Eide Commissioning

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Spencer Puett 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    CWO2 Eide addresses family, friends, and military guests at his Commissioning Ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 10:28
    Photo ID: 7714069
    VIRIN: 230324-N-LF672-748
    Resolution: 603x450
    Size: 124.84 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CWO2 Eide Commissioning [Image 7 of 7], by CWO2 Spencer Puett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CWO2 Eide Commissioning
    CWO2 Eide Commissioning
    CWO2 Eide Commissioning
    CWO2 Eide Commissioning
    CWO2 Eide Commissioning
    CWO2 Eide Commissioning
    CWO2 Eide Commissioning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CWO2 Eide Commissioning Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MDSU TWO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT