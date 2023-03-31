Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CWO2 Eide Commissioning Ceremony

    CWO2 Eide Commissioning

    Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Spencer Puett | 230324-N-LF672-748 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Mar. 24, 2023) -- Chief Warrant Officer...... read more read more

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Story by Chief Warrant Officer Spencer Puett 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    It is with great pride that MDSU TWO announces the commissioning of the Navy’s newest Diving Warrant Officer, CWO2 Stephen Eide!

    Commissioned by CDR Steve Cobos (CO of MDSU TWO), he was pinned by his wife Maggie and father Carter in the presence of many family, friends and Deep Sea divers. Master Chief Master Divers Mike Kenefic and Jason Mette removed his Chief anchors, which were presented to ND1 Chris Brewer and ND1 Zach Bollinger in accordance with tradition. The ceremony concluded with MDV Illagan pinning his Diving Officer insignia on his chest, and CWO3 Ronnie placing an officer’s cover on his brow.

    CWO2 Stephen Eide, the officers and crew of MDSU TWO applaud your accomplishment, and welcome you back as a leader - a Mustang!

    Hooyah CWO2 Eide! Hooyah Deep Sea!!

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 10:28
    Story ID: 441651
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    MDSU TWO

