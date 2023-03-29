USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Relish Age-Old Pastime

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2023) – Sailors browse the book selection in the ship’s library aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 10. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

