PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2023) – Sailors browse the book selection in the ship’s library aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 10. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 23:09
|Photo ID:
|7713174
|VIRIN:
|230310-N-UA460-0030
|Resolution:
|5227x3484
|Size:
|758 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Relish Age-Old Pastime [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
